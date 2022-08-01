Son of Taiwanese immigrants says Pelosi must follow through on visit: 'A very important signal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California state controller candidate Lanhee Chen slammed China Monday over its threat to Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, calling it "ridiculous" as she kicks off her Asia tour in Singapore. Chen, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss why he thinks it is imperative for Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

LANHEE CHEN: It's ridiculous... This is just a lot of heat, but not a lot of fury, if one is being honest. This is just an example of the behavior we get from the Chinese Communist Party. They make threats. They make assertions. But we as a country need to be clear and resolute in where we stand. And I think that's why it's absolutely important that we not dither, that we not have any kind of obscuration or confusion here. We need to stand with Taiwan, and it's important for the cause. A, she said she was going to and B, because it sends a very, very important signal.

