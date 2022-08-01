Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Son of Taiwanese immigrants says Pelosi must follow through on visit: 'A very important signal'

California state controller candidate Lanhee Chen calls Beijing's threats 'ridiculous'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Son of Taiwanese immigrants slams China over Pelosi's Asia trip: 'We need to stand with Taiwan' Video

Son of Taiwanese immigrants slams China over Pelosi's Asia trip: 'We need to stand with Taiwan'

California state controller candidate Lanhee Chen argued Pelosi should visit Taiwan despite the Chinese threat, citing the ' important signal' it would send to Beijing.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

California state controller candidate Lanhee Chen slammed China Monday over its threat to Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, calling it "ridiculous" as she kicks off her Asia tour in Singapore. Chen, the son of Taiwanese immigrants, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss why he thinks it is imperative for Pelosi to visit Taiwan.

CHINA ANNOUNCES LIVE-FIRE NAVAL EXERCISES AHEAD OF POSSIBLE PELOSI TAIWAN VISIT

LANHEE CHEN: It's ridiculous... This is just a lot of heat, but not a lot of fury, if one is being honest. This is just an example of the behavior we get from the Chinese Communist Party. They make threats. They make assertions. But we as a country need to be clear and resolute in where we stand. And I think that's why it's absolutely important that we not dither, that we not have any kind of obscuration or confusion here. We need to stand with Taiwan, and it's important for the cause. A, she said she was going to and B, because it sends a very, very important signal.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

China vows US will endure 'consequences' if Pelosi travels to Taiwan Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.