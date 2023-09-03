Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

GOP rep. calls for Merrick Garland's impeachment over role in Biden's 'coverup': He's the 'head of the snake'

GOP have 'incredible evidence in plain sight' on the Biden family, Rep. Tenney revealed

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Biden is an 'arrogant guy who can't control his mouth': Rep. Claudia Tenney Video

Biden is an 'arrogant guy who can't control his mouth': Rep. Claudia Tenney

 Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., discusses a proposed stop gap bill to avert a government shutdown, the impact of Trump's legal issues on the election, the Biden family business deals and Republicans considering an impeachment inquiry.

During an exclusive appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures," Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., urged fellow Republicans to use the "power of the purse" to investigate the Department of Justice and its involvement in covering up the Biden family's business schemes. 

The GOP rep. spotlighted the importance of pursuing an impeachment inquiry of Attorney General Merrick Garland, arguing that the "dirty cop" is the "most corrupt" AG America has ever seen. 

PUBLIC TRUST WANES AS AG MERRICK GARLAND MISSES OPPORTUNITY FOR TRANSPARENCY: JONATHAN TURLEY

REP. CLAUDIA TENNEY: We have a Department of Justice under, I think, the most corrupt attorney general we've ever had. I call him a dirty cop, Merrick Garland, for what he's been doing. Not prosecuting people and allowing the investigations to go forward. I mean, we have incredible evidence in plain sight. This evidence is in plain sight. And it's not like the Nixon era where, there were some people that worked for Nixon that committed a crime, and then he covered it up. This is the Bidens committing crimes in plain sight and him engaged in a cover-up using the FBI and the DOJ. And they're all willing parties to this. I think they all need to go…

I've actually called for the impeachment of Merrick Garland because he's sort of the head of the snake. That will allow us to continue with the investigations

Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland seen at White House state dinner in split image

Hunter Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were both seen at a White House state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, June 23, 2023. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

This article was written by Fox News staff.