©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Social media roasts late night shows' 'Climate Night' event

One critic said they 'would choose a climate catastrophe over this show'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Late night comedians Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, and Samantha Bee are coming together Wednesday for a "climate night" special. The late night hosts will be joined by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry to discuss the importance of addressing the issue of climate change. 

Meyers promoted the event on his show’s Twitter account with a picture of all the late night hosts. 

GREG GUTFELD: LATE-NIGHT HOSTS HAVE GIVEN IN TO THE WOKE MOB TO CELEBRATE CLIMATE WEEK 

"All of us at #LNSM are excited to join @fallontonight, @thedailyshow, @colbertlateshow, @latelateshow, @jimmykimmellive and @FullFrontalSamBnfor #ClimateNight tomorrow! Check out @SethMeyers’ interview with @JohnKerry on 9/22," the show tweeted.

The special event was mocked on Twitter, for what many predicted would be a laugh-less night. 

"Some political activism from our late night comedy shows — finally!" Fox News contributor Guy Benson tweeted.

The Babylon Bee writer Frank J. Fleming joked "Laughter unleashes a lot of CO2 so this should help."

"If you need a reason to miss Norm MacDonald, just take a look at the photo below. The corporate embodiment of clapter," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway tweeted 

Late night hosts have been criticized for being promoting and parroting liberal talking points during their comedy shows. In September, John Oliver, Seth Meyers and Samantha Bee all used their platforms to criticize the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Texas Fetal Heartbeat Act.

"How much clearer can it get that our democracy is on fire?" Meyers asked.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.