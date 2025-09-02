Snoop Dogg's rep says comment on Instagram addressing his criticism of LGBTQ characters in films is fake

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A representative for rapper Snoop Dogg called a comment addressing backlash over the rapper's criticism of LGBTQ characters in children's films "fake."

The comment appeared on a "Hollywood Unlocked" Instagram post, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted that the post seemed to come from Snoop’s official account.

"I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect," the comment read, according to the report.

Both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported that a representative for Snoop said the comment was fake and did not come from anyone on the rapper's team.

'BREAKFAST CLUB' HOSTS BACK SNOOP DOGG RAISING CONCERN OVER LGBTQ THEMES IN KIDS' MOVIES

"It is a fake," a source close to the rapper told Deadline.

The strange development comes after Lauren Gunderson, a writer who worked on Pixar's "Lightyear," defended the inclusion of a same-sex couple with a child and criticized the rapper's remarks, telling one commenter, "He sucks."

"I created the ‘Lightyear’ lesbians," Gunderson wrote on Threads. "In 2018, I was a writer at Pixar—such a cool place, grateful to work there, learned a ton from kind and impressive creatives. As we wrote early versions of what became ‘Lightyear,’ a key character needed a partner, and it was so natural to write 'she' instead of 'he.' As small as that detail is in the film, I knew the representational effect it could have. Small line, big deal. I was elated that they kept it. I'm proud of it. To infinity."

Snoop explained during an August appearance on Sarah Fontenot's "It's Giving" podcast that he took his grandson to see "Lightyear" and was caught off guard.

"Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman?" he said. "They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby? S---. The movie ain’t over with… I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for."

PIXAR STAFF REPORTEDLY 'DEEPLY SADDENED' LGBTQ ELEMENTS WERE CUT FROM STUDIO'S LATEST FILM, 'ELIO'

The film faced criticism from some social conservatives over a same-sex kiss, which was initially removed but later restored.

"These are kids that we have to show that at this age like, they’re going to ask questions. They are going to ask. I don’t have an answer," Snoop said. "And I was just there to go to sleep and watch the movie. That s--- woke me up."

The rapper was criticized online by progressives, with some calling the remarks homophobic.

The hosts of "The Breakfast Club" defended Snoop's remarks last month.

"I wouldn’t have explained right then and there in the movie," comedian Jess Hilarious said. "But if my kid had a question, I would tell him, ‘Well, we know two women can't make a baby. Two men can't make a baby. But these days things are different.’"

Co-host DJ Envy stressed that cartoons should not force parents into premature conversations about sex or relationships.

"I’m with Snoop. I don’t want to have to explain any of this in a cartoon or a movie if I’m taking my child," Envy said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Fox News Digital reached out to Snoop's representatives for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.