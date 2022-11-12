SNL writers blasted for rumors they may boycott Dave Chappelle: 'The show might actually be funny'

"Saturday Night Live" critics and Dave Chappelle supporters ripped into the famous NBC sketch comedy after seeing reports that several of the show's writers are boycotting Saturday’s episode because Chappelle will be guest starring.

Chappelle has made enemies with progressive activists in recent years for insisting on making jokes about, and standing up to, LGBTQ activists, particularly those promoting the transgender agenda.

The comedian's jokes have prompted boycott campaigns of his shows, as well as a movement to get Netflix to remove his stand-up specials.

Page Six reported on Wednesday that "some staff writers are so furious that the comedy superstar — who has made transphobic and homophobic jokes — has been chosen to helm the iconic show that they’re sitting out the episode."

According to the outlet, an "SNL" insider claimed, "They’re not going to do the show. But none of the actors are boycotting."

Despite the claims, Chappelle’s rep told Page Six on Tuesday "there was no evidence of a boycott," and that, when he was at the studio this week, the "room was full of writers" pitching ideas and looking "excited."

Still, the rumors of a boycott generated ridicule among Twitter users.

Conservative author Jim Hanson slammed the "SNL" writers, tweeting, "If Chappelle writes the skits, The show might actually be funny."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha knocked the writers as well, tweeting, "If the great Dave Chappelle is hosting, methinks any assistance from some of the worst writers in comedy won’t be needed. Just hand the keys to Dave and get out of the way."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller wrote, "Pretty sure Dave Chappelle knows how to write his own comedy sketches."

Barstool Sports reporter Frank Fleming bashed the NBC sketch comedy show, tweeting, "Pathetic. This is why SNL sucks. Chappelle is too funny I guess."

RedState national politics commentator Andrew Malcolm quipped, "So, this week's show mighty actually be funny-- Dave Chappelle is hosting #SNL and some writers are sitting this show out."

Stand-up comedian Matt Rife tweeted that the boycott was good news, saying, "Awesome, they should quit entirely and just make it The Chappelle Show."

CNN commentator Scott Jennings argued that "SNL" will be funny again because of these developments, tweeting, "Chappelle in charge and the regular writers on strike? SNL will be funny for a change."

Though comedian Andy Kindler was not a fan of the Twitter support for Chappelle’s appearance. He ripped fellow Twitter users, writing, "Chappelle apologists are such comedy connoisseurs that dozens of them came up with the same hack joke about the writing on SNL. It’s embarrassing."

Rapper ICE T, who is set to make a guest appearance on the show, commented on the drama, tweeting, "Somebody said they’re gonna CANCEL me after doing SNL with Dave Chappelle.. LOL! These MFs have been trying to Cancel me for over 30yrs!"