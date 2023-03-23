Sinema gave 'middle finger' to audience to show disdain for Biden aide Ron Klain

The recently turned Independent Senator from Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema, said that she flipped off a former high-ranking official in the White House, per a Politico report from Thursday.

Sinema reportedly "flashed her middle finger in the air to demonstrate what she thinks of the powerful and now-departed White House chief of staff," Ron Klain.

Klain had called to ensure that Sinema – a noted tiebreaker – would vote with the Democrats and help confirm Roopali Desai to a federal court spot.

Sinema’s flippant response to the story about Klain reportedly sent laughter throughout the room, as Sinema continued to bash President Joe Biden’s former chief of staff.

'OLD DUDES ARE EATING JELL-O': SINEMA TELLS GOP WHY SHE STOPPED ATTENDING 'DUMB' DEMOCRAT LUNCHEONS

"I did not call Ron back," the Senator added, finishing off a story about Judge Desai’s successful confirmation vote to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Klain resigned from his job as Biden’s chief of staff, one of the most influential positions in the White House, in February. It was in the midst of Biden’s classified documents scandal .

Klain, a longtime political operative who also served under Barack Obama, has also taken heat from other Democrats.

Former Indiana Democratic Senate nominee Thomas McDermott, Jr. told Klain that he was a " jag-off " and that he did nothing to help the Democrats in Indiana in a tweet this month.

Politico also reported that Sinema mocked Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate Majority Leader, in off-handed remarks and poked fun at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for naming Biden’s inflation bill the "Inflation Reduction Act."

But Sinema didn’t stop with Klain. She also called Democratic Party luncheons a waste of time when "old dudes are eating Jell-O" and "everyone is talking about how great they are."

"I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back," Sinema told Politico.

LANKFORD, SINEMA RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT SECURITY OF BORDER ENTRY PORTS PREPAREDNESS AFTER MIGRANT RUSH

She also claimed that the Jell-O eating habits of her former Democratic colleagues varied according to region.

"The Northerners and the Westerners put cool whip on their Jell-O, and the Southerners put cottage cheese," Sinema said, poking fun at Democratic members of Congress.

Sinema’s offices in Washington, D.C. and Arizona did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.