Joe Concha calls out complete media silence on Gov. Cuomo's alleged sexual misconduct

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed media outlets on Thursday for devoting zero minutes of airtime to bombshell allegations from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, who claimed that Cuomo sexually harassed her throughout her employment in his administration.

On "The Faulkner Focus," Concha said that if a prominent Republican lawmaker was accused, media outlets would be reporting on the story and lecturing viewers about how people need to "believe women" and condemn men who conduct themselves in such a manner.

"Here we are again ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN all pretending - after in 2020 making Andrew Cuomo into the greatest American hero - in 2021 that person suddenly doesn’t exist anymore," Concha said, pointing out that the accuser was a top aide that interacted with the governor regularly.

ANDREW CUOMO ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT; LEADING LIBERAL WOMEN REFUSE COMMENT

Concha singled out CNN for barring anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or speaking on his brother in the wake of numerous scandals and allegations, while last year the network allowed the NY governor to appear for multiple interviews filled with jokes, gaffes, and playful arguments.

Concha also called out Cuomo for making what appeared to be a crude innuendo at a vaccine site in Queens on the day of the former aide’s allegations

"That's where we are in terms of our media right now and that is why 86 percent of Americans, according to Gallup, do not trust it and believe it is biased," he noted.

CNN's John King covered the Cuomo allegation briefly on Thursday afternoon, highlighting the governor's denial with a short headline.

Concha recalled how in 2018, CNN and other liberal media outlets gave nonstop coverage to an uncorroborated allegation of sexual misconduct against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by a former high school classmate.

Cuomo joked Wednesday about himself administering COVID-19 vaccines to New Yorkers, saying he'd get to choose "the part of the anatomy" to jab.

"I get to select the part of the anatomy where I do the vaccine," Cuomo said. "You'll be surprised, maybe not, when you see the part of the anatomy that I pick."

Cuomo denied allegations this week that he has used his position of power to bully those who spoke out against an alleged nursing home scandal, sexually harass an aide, and ask her to "play strip poker."

Several ongoing investigations continue to probe the impact of Cuomo's directive last March for nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, resulting in thousands of deaths in assisted living facilities.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.