Cuomo raises eyebrows with ‘anatomy’ joke during vaccination tour

Gov. Andrew Cuomo joked Wednesday about himself administering COVID-19 vaccines to New Yorkers, saying he'd get to choose "the part of the anatomy" to jab.

"I get to select the part of the anatomy where I do the vaccine," Cuomo said during a tour of a vaccine site in Queens. "You'll be surprised, maybe not, when you see the part of the anatomy that I pick."

Cuomo made the remarks at the opening of the largest mass vaccination site in the state, at York College in Queens, New York.

The site is one of two to open this week -- the other at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn -- that will first prioritize community residents in an effort to ensure the vaccine is doled out in a socially equitable manner.

"Those communities get priority here because those communities were hardest hit," Cuomo said of the decision, which will allow everyone in the state to make an appointment for the vaccine following the grace period for ZIP codes within the surrounding area of the college.

York College site is expected to administer 21,000 vaccines per week. Cuomo said, to date, 2 million New Yorkers have been vaccinated.

Cuomo has faced intense scrutiny and pressure to resign in recent weeks following explosive revelations that his administration concealed accurate nursing home death counts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stonewalling a federal investigation by the Justice Department into elder care facilities in four states, including New York.

Several ongoing investigations continue to probe the impact of Cuomo's directive last March for nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, resulting in thousands of deaths in assisted living facilities.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Democratic Assemblymember Vivian Cook, one of several politicians and health officials who joined Cuomo at the vaccination site, expressed her support for the governor.

"I stand with the governor, I work with the governor, I know where his heart is," she said, even as over a dozen of her Democratic colleagues call for him to be stripped of his executive powers to make further decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.