'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary shreds AOC over her district looking like a 'Third World country'

"Shark Tank" star and famous investor Kevin O'Leary blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a recent interview, saying on OutKick's "Maintaining with Tyrus" that her district looks like a "Third World country."

O’Leary criticized the progressive Democrat politician in a clip from Tyrus’ upcoming show, saying the Squad member's a "great politician" but "horrific" at managing her district.

"I look at AOC, what an incredible, incredibly successful politician she is and what a horrific manager she is," he told Tyrus, adding, "Her jurisdiction looks like a Third World country."

"She’s great at social media and making outrageous statements and getting $5 at a time on, you know, every way she can on social. Good for her, but wow, look what she did when Amazon came knocking for 10,000 jobs," he said.

O’Leary has made this same critique of Ocasio-Cortez for waging a successful political campaign in Queens to block Amazon from building its second headquarters there in 2020.

CEO of Job Creators Network Alfredo Ortiz told Fox News Digital at the time that her campaign cost the city "25,000 good-paying jobs" and that she "sent a message to job creators everywhere that they were no longer welcome in her city."

When telling CNN hosts last year that he was done looking to invest in New York and expand his business there, O’Leary slammed Ocasio-Cortez and her anti-Amazon stunt, stating, "She’s great at killing jobs. She kills jobs by the thousands."

Back on Tyrus’ show, O’Leary asked New York voters, "Why would you want to reward that? Why wouldn’t you say, ‘Excuse me. Could I get better management, please? I live here. I pay taxes here and I’d like a job. And I don’t think you’re doing a great job for me as a manager. How about I hire somebody else?’"

"That’s what I would encourage," he said, adding that it’s a "great thing about democracy" that lawmakers can be voted out.

Later O’Leary called Ocasio-Cortez a "terrible" manager, and declared that if he could make the call, he "wouldn’t let her manage a candy store."

The mogul, also known as Mr. Wonderful, mocked the lawmaker in 2021 for her infamous "Tax the Rich" merchandise. Wearing one of the "Tax the Rich" sweatshirts that he apparently purchased from her website, O’Leary recorded himself making fun of Ocasio-Cortez for selling socialist gear.

"Listen: You know what this proves? Inside of every socialist there’s a capitalist screaming to get out. AOC, call me," he said at the time, adding a pitch for her: "We can blow this thing up together. We could make a fortune. I only want 7% royalty. That’s being reasonable. Call me. Call me."

