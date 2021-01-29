‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says AOC’s ‘Tax The Rich’ sweatshirt proves this about socialists

Canadian businessman and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary made a pitch Thursday to a seemingly unlikely potential business partner: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The inspiration appeared to be O’Leary’s recent purchase of a "Tax The Rich" sweatshirt that the New York Democrat sells through her website.

O’Leary – also known as "Mr. Wonderful" -- modeled the sweatshirt in a video posted on Twitter, and shared his business plan with Ocasio-Cortez.

"Check this out: I look spectacular in this," he said, pointing to the sweatshirt. "Everybody wants to buy this off me. I got this from the official AOC site.

TWITTER SILENT AS AOC ACCUSES TED CRUZ OF ATTEMPTED 'MURDER' ON ITS PLATFORM

"Now let’s talk about gross margins," he continued – and appeared impressed by Ocasio-Cortez’s business acumen despite her support for democratic socialist policies.

"I paid $67.22 for this. I’m gonna guess she lands this basically for, I don’t know, six bucks? … and five bucks for shipping. That’s 85% gross margin – That’s spectacular!

"Listen: You know what this proves? Inside of every socialist there’s a capitalist screaming to get out.

"AOC, call me. We can blow this thing up together. We could make a fortune. I only want 7% royalty. That’s being reasonable. Call me. Call me."

Aside from the ABC television program, Montreal native O’Leary, 66, is known for the books, "Cold Hard Truth on Men, Women and Money," and "Cold Hard Truth on Business, Money and Life."

Back in December, Ocasio-Cortez, 31, took some backlash online after word first spread about the "Tax The Rich" sweatshirt and other merchandise on her website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Selling a $58 sweatshirt to own the capitalists is the most AOC thing ever," Eddie Zipperer, who teaches political science at Georgia Military College, wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back by claiming the merchandise on her website "is made in the US," while items on the Donald Trump website are made overseas.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ocasio-Cortez had seen O’Leary’s video or responded to it.