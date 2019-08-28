'Reeks of hypocrisy': Shapiro blasts New York Times' complaint about digging up journalists' tweets

Conservative author Ben Shapiro ripped into The New York Times Wednesday, claiming the paper was being hypocritical for calling out Trump associates who attempted to dig up embarrassing information about journalists.

"This whole thing -- it reeks, it reeks of hypocrisy," Shapiro said on his podcast, "The Ben Shapiro Show," after accusing the Times of regularly resurfacing damaging information about public figures.

Shapiro went on to tell media outlets that the reason conservatives do not trust the media is that the reporters hold one standard for themselves and a different one for others.

Earlier this week, the Times published a story on conservative operatives reportedly trying to "discredit news organizations" by looking at years of public posts and statements by journalists.

The Times' publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, released a statement on Tuesday describing the operation as an: "an escalation of an ongoing campaign against the free press."

"Unable to challenge the accuracy of our reporting, political operatives have been scouring social media and other sources to find any possibly embarrassing information on anyone associated with The Times, no matter their rank, role or actual influence on our journalism," Sulzberger claimed.

But according to Shapiro, political operatives were engaging in the same practice as The Times.

"These are the rules you set. People digging up your old tweets -- that is not a campaign against the free press. That is people who are using your crap standard against your people -- end of story," Shapiro said.

Shapiro added that while he typically didn't like digging up dirt on public figures, but thought it was appropriate in dealing with the Times.

"Good for the people on the right who are doing this -- not because I approve of this sort of activity generally but because if the left, if the members of the news media, are going to play this game, then the rules should be applied to them too. There must be mutually assured destruction here," he said.