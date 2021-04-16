SFGate makes convoluted correction to story on home-invading bear: 'A bear that is brown, not a brown bear'

SFGate made an awkward correction Friday to a story about a bear who was chased out of a California home by two dogs.

Security camera footage from a home in Pasadena showed the bear wandering around the house until two tiny terriers began howling at the home invader.

"First Mei Mei and then Squirt slid their little furry souls across the kitchen tiles, launching themselves up the garden steps, bombarding the beast with barks until he fled," SFGate initially reported on Thursday. "The young brown bear was so shaken by the might of the doggy duo he peed on the steps as he made his leave."

However, SFGate appeared to misidentify the bear in its Thursday report, despite the color of its fur.

"Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that the bear is a brown bear," SFGate wrote at the bottom of the report on Friday. "While it is a bear that is brown, it is not a brown bear; it is a black bear (that is brown). The story has been updated to reflect this."

The home invasion took place on April 10 and the footage was shared on social media by Pasadena resident Deedee Mueller. It soon, understandably, went viral.

"Thank god we have these two fierce dogs protecting us ... they don’t know what fear is, but I was sweating for them," Mueller wrote on Facebook.

SFGate is the digital division of the San Francisco Chronicle.