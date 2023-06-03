Sesame Street prompts strong reaction with Pride Month Twitter posts: ‘Happy Pride! Elmo loves you!’

PBS kids’ staple Sesame Street recently published multiple Pride Month posts to Twitter, using several of its kid-favorite puppet characters to "celebrate diversity."

The posts generated a wave a response from users who were supportive of the post, along with users angry that a show appealing to kids as young as toddlers would be touting the LGBTQ agenda.

The latest Pride Month post from the decades-old kids TV show featured a colorful image of several of its beloved characters interlocking arms in a display of solidarity for the LGBTQ community. Though users couldn’t see their faces, they could make out several of them based on the colors of their clothing and fur (and feathers).

The drawing in the post clearly depicted Elmo, Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, and Oscar the Grouch, among other of the show’s colorful characters.

The caption for Sesame Street ’s post stated, "This #PrideMonth, let's celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all." It also featured an array of hearts matching the colors of the rainbow, Pride’s official logo.

Twitter users swarmed the post, some praising it and others denigrating it.

Verified user @Huff4Congress ripped the show, accusing them of implicitly exposing kids to inappropriate sexual themes. He wrote, "Implicit in this image is the placement of children into categories of sexual preference. Children shouldn’t be thought of as people who ought to have any sexual preference at all, and you mustn’t be allowed to be around them."

Actress Meggan Anderson offered support for the tweet, commenting, "Love this! Happy Pride month LBGTQ+! Proud to be your ally!"

Conservative user Meghan Hennes replied to the post, saying, "Or let's call it what it really is. Grooming."

Self-proclaimed socialist user Jess rebuked those slamming the post, saying, "If you’re mad that Sesame Street is advocating for love and acceptance, it is painfully obvious that you have never paid attention to the show before. Sesame Street has always taught love, peace, and acceptance. Good on them."

College professor Christian Christensen praised Sesame Street and slammed the post’s haters, tweeting, "Sesame Street has been a powerful force for good and decency in the US, and around the world, for over 50 years. It’s a national treasure. If this irritates you…you have no soul."

Conservative citizen journalist @delinthecity claimed the post is evidence that Sesame Street is not what it used to be. He wrote, "Sesame Street, a show for children, is out here celebrating Pride Month, which is a MAJOR departure from what I remember as a child. Jesus, take the wheel and drive fast."

In addition to the still image, Sesame Street tweeted out a video of actress Ariana DeBose and Elmo himself wishing everyone a happy Pride Month. In the clip, DeBose stated, "Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street. This month and every month we wanna uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends and communities."

In his high-pitched voice, Elmo added, "Happy Pride! Elmo loves you!"

Sesame Street has been a friend to the LGBTQ movement for years now, having featured LGBTQ queer characters in its show broadcasts as well as publishing pro-Pride posts for the past several years now.

Recent Pride and LGBTQ initiatives, particularly those aimed at kids, have been met with anger from millions of Americans and have cost the brands promoting them billions of dollars in market value.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sesame Street for comment on those pushing back against the child-oriented company for promoting LGBTQ content. The show has yet to respond.