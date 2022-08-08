Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Tim Scott: Democrats' spending bill really the 'Inflation Seduction Act'

The South Carolina senator says the spending bill does nothing to reduce inflation

Dems targeting middle-class families: Sen. Tim Scott Video

Dems targeting middle-class families: Sen. Tim Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said 87,000 new IRS agents would not target billionaires but instead focus on collecting more taxes from middle-class Americans on "The Five."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., laid out why he believes a $750 billion-dollar spending package won't help the economy Monday on "The Five." 

SEN. TIM SCOTT: If you have all four of those departments together, you will still have a bigger IRS, and the scariest part for our viewers is there’s 87,000 new employees hunting for taxes from people making less than $200,000. It’s not the billionaires and millionaires. It is middle-income families, low-income families, and entrepreneurs who are trying to figure out how to keep their employees working and invest in their future.

DEMOCRATS' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT IS ‘ECONOMIC MALPRACTICE’: ECONOMIST

I call it the "Inflation Seduction Act." It literally has nothing to do with reducing inflation and when Bernie Sanders, Tim Scott and Ted Cruz are all on the same side, that tells you that whatever they are selling we are not buying.

