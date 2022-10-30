Sen. Ted Cruz calls Biden DOJ leak of Hunter Biden indictment 'troubling'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the Department of Justice's leak of an indictment of Hunter Biden, who is facing charges for drug and tax offenses but is avoiding corruption offenses.

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION: AG GARLAND TAKING HANDS-OFF APPROACH, LEAVES CHARGING DECISIONS TO WEISS

SEN. TED CRUZ: Well, the evidence of corruption is now becoming overwhelming. And we've seen in the last month the Biden Department of Justice actively leaking that it intends to indict Hunter Biden. And I have to say, those leaks are troubling on three different bases.

Number one, the Department of Justice shouldn't be leaking anything that is against the law to the extent they're revealing grand jury secrets. That is, in fact, a criminal offense. And they're playing politics. They're not engaged in law enforcement.

Number two, the substance of what they've leaked is that they're looking at Hunter Biden for drug offenses and tax offenses. Now, listen, by any measure, Hunter Biden is a deeply troubled soul, a soul who has struggled with addiction his whole life. What is concerning about their focus on the drug and tax issues is it is very carefully walling off why this is a matter of public concern. If Hunter Biden was just a regular guy who struggled with addiction, it wouldn't be a matter of public interest.