Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Sen. Ted Cruz calls Biden DOJ leak of Hunter Biden indictment 'troubling'

DOJ indictment of Hunter Biden could be a political move instead of law enforcement

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
DOJ's handling of Hunter Biden scandal is a 'prelude' to indicting Donald Trump: Sen. Ted Cruz Video

DOJ's handling of Hunter Biden scandal is a 'prelude' to indicting Donald Trump: Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss how Biden's DOJ has handled the Hunter Biden scandal and what's to come as the story continues to unfold.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the Department of Justice's leak of an indictment of Hunter Biden, who is facing charges for drug and tax offenses but is avoiding corruption offenses. 

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION: AG GARLAND TAKING HANDS-OFF APPROACH, LEAVES CHARGING DECISIONS TO WEISS

SEN. TED CRUZ: Well, the evidence of corruption is now becoming overwhelming. And we've seen in the last month the Biden Department of Justice actively leaking that it intends to indict Hunter Biden. And I have to say, those leaks are troubling on three different bases. 

Number one, the Department of Justice shouldn't be leaking anything that is against the law to the extent they're revealing grand jury secrets. That is, in fact, a criminal offense. And they're playing politics. They're not engaged in law enforcement. 

Number two, the substance of what they've leaked is that they're looking at Hunter Biden for drug offenses and tax offenses. Now, listen, by any measure, Hunter Biden is a deeply troubled soul, a soul who has struggled with addiction his whole life. What is concerning about their focus on the drug and tax issues is it is very carefully walling off why this is a matter of public concern. If Hunter Biden was just a regular guy who struggled with addiction, it wouldn't be a matter of public interest. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter Biden ‘evidence has been hiding in plain sight’: Sen. Ron Johnson Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.