Sen. Lindsey Graham defends abortion bill: Democrats trying to make this country like China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., dropped by "The Story" Thursday to share more from his proposed bill to limit abortion federally after 15 weeks and respond to Republicans who irritated by his putting the abortion issue front and center.

SEN. GRAHAM: You're naive. We're a national party. Here's my position on the border. Here's my position on crime. Here's my position on inflation, on taxes, on a strong national defense. We owe it to the American people to tell them who we are and here's who we are as a national party.

TWITTER USERS BAFFLED AFTER STACEY ABRAMS CLAIMS NO FETAL HEARTBEAT AT SIX WEEKS: ‘WILD CONSPIRACY THEORY'

At 15 weeks, we've drawn a line to put us in line with Europe and the civilized world. We reject or reject Chinese abortion policy. And Stacey Abrams is trying to change science. She's trying to deny that the baby has a heartbeat when it does, because if you understand how the baby develops, you're going to reject abortion on demand up to the moment of birth.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD EDITS FACT SHEET TO SAY NO HEARTBEAT AT 6 WEEKS OF FETAL DEVELOPMENT

They're trying to marginalize me now. I'm a pro-life guy. Always have been. Always will be. But I'm not a single issue voter. I'll vote for a pro-choice person like Joe O'Dea if I were in Colorado, he's pro-choice, but God knows he would change what's going on in the country.

GRAHAM DEFENDS FEDERAL ABORTION BILL AMID CRITICISM IT TRAMPLES STATES' RIGHTS

I guess here's what I'm saying to the pro-life movement Stand up for the baby in a reasonable way. They need you now. It is good to be pro-life. There's no bad day to be pro-life. And what the Democratic Party is trying to do is marginalize the unborn child, deny science to justify abortion on demand up to the moment of birth. And when America understands the birthing process, they will be with us.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE:

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:



