Sen. Kennedy tells Democrats to 'pop a Zoloft' over Trump's handling of Los Angeles anti-ICE riots

Sen. John Kennedy derided Democrats distraught over the Trump administration's federal intervention in the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots, warning that "sheep" are in charge of the deep blue state and "wolves" in the streets must be stopped.

"I think all those people [Democrats] need to pop a Zoloft and relax a little bit," Kennedy, R-La., said Tuesday on "America's Newsroom," reacting to soundbites of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten's criticism of the Trump administration.

"I don't think this situation is especially complicated. You don't need to be an astrophysicist to figure it out. We've got a wolf problem in Los Angeles. They're not peaceful protesters. They're wolves. They're hurting people. They're destroying property."

The Louisiana Republican went on to join others in his party in criticizing Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass – both Democrats who have also publicly pushed back against federal intervention to mitigate the unrest.

Kennedy said he believes a majority of Americans will agree with the president taking decisive action to stop the unrest.

"More sheep is not gonna stop the wolf problem, so the federal government sent in troops and we're stopping the wolf problems. Last night was a better night and tonight will be better still. It's not hard to figure out… I think most Americans are looking at this and going, stop the wolves, and a lot of them are thinking… who's going to pay for all this? Who's gonna pay for this destruction? Are we gonna get the bill? That's the way I see it."

Newsom's office argued the demonstrations have not reached "riot" status when previously contacted by Fox News Digital.

"LA riots? Have these geniuses ever seen what happens when the Eagles win a playoff game?" Newsom's communications director Izzy Gardon said, reacting to California Republicans' criticisms and the riots overall on Sunday morning.

Newsom's office announced Monday that he and state Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta are suing the Trump administration for the alleged "illegal takeover" of the California National Guard, arguing the actions President Trump took exceed his Title 10 authority.

"Donald Trump is creating fear and terror by failing to adhere to the U.S. Constitution and overstepping his authority. This is a manufactured crisis to allow him to take over a state militia, damaging the very foundation of our republic. Every governor, red or blue, should reject this outrageous overreach. This is beyond incompetence — this is him intentionally causing chaos, terrorizing communities, and endangering the principles of our great democracy. It is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism. We will not let this stand," Newsom said, per a press release from the webpage for his office.

In a statement posted to her office's webpage, Mayor Bass called the deployment of guardsmen a "chaotic escalation."

"The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it’s felt in our communities and within our families, and it puts our neighborhoods at risk. This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful.

"I’ve been in touch this morning with immigrant rights leaders as well as local law enforcement officials. Los Angeles will always stand with everyone who calls our city home."

Other Democrats have been more critical of the situation, namely Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who wrote on X Monday, "I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations and immigration – but this is not that. This is anarchy and true chaos.

"My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.