California to sue Trump, Hegseth over National Guard deployment amid anti-ICE riots

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said President Trump abused his authority by invoking Title 10 to mobilize the National Guard in response to anti-ICE riots

Ashley Oliver
Published
California will sue the Trump administration over its decision to activate National Guard Soliders in Los Angeles County over the weekend, the state's Democratic leaders announced on Monday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta claimed in a statement that President Donald Trump abused his authority by invoking Title 10, a law that allows the president to mobilize the National Guard if an invasion or rebellion is underway.

"President Trump’s order calling federalized National Guard troops into Los Angeles – over the objections of the Governor and local law enforcement – is unnecessary and counterproductive." Bonta said.

Bonta added that there was "no invasion" and "no rebellion" in California.

"The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends," Bonta said.

The California attorney general's office said a copy of the complaint against the administration would be available soon.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

