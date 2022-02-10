Sen Kennedy blasts Biden admin's redirecting of COVID funds to crack pipes: 'Stuffing diapers down the toilet'

Sen. John Kennedy joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the Biden administration's alleged plan to use 30 million dollars of taxpayer dollars from a COVID-19 relief bill to distribute crack pipes.

MANCHIN CALLS ON FED, BIDEN ADMIN TO ‘DO SOMETHING’ ON INFLATION

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, let me say this about Ms. Psaki. She probably ought to be Janet King employee of the year because she has to clean up about three messes every single day. Look, here's what I do know. The Biden administration has taken 30 million dollars from their emergency COVID bill, and they're using it to facilitate the smoking of crack cocaine and crystal meth. They say they can make it safer, and I say there's no way to make smoking, crack cocaine or meth safer. It's like trying to put a filter on a cigarette. They ought to take this $30 million, which they said they would use for COVID, they ought to use it to secure the border to stop the drugs coming in. They ought to use it to get these folks into addiction programs, and they ought to talk straight to the American people and explain, 'Look, you're right, we got caught trying to help people make it easier for people to smoke crack. And it was a dumb thing to do, and we reversed course.'

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: