©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sen. Graham: Taiwan would be 'nightmare' for China if they invaded

Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan sends message to China amid increasingly strained relations with Beijing

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on China threatening the U.S.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday that invading Taiwan would be a challenge for China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

CHINA FURIOUS AFTER PELOSI LANDS IN TAIWAN, PROMISES 'ALL NECESSARY MEASURES' TO DEFEND ITSELF

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I mean, what they're trying to do through the videos and is this action is to basically demonstrate their ability to surround the island. Well, it is an island, so it can be surrounded. But what people have to understand is there are 25 million people plus in Taiwan who are ready to fight for their freedom if necessary. 

This is not a change in Chinese policy by her visit. This is just reinforcing the relationship between two democracies. So it's one thing to do military exercises. It's another thing to go into a country and try to take freedom away from those who have experienced it. It's not going so well for Russia and Ukraine. And if you think Ukraine has been hard for Russia, Taiwan would be a nightmare for China.

