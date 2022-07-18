Sen. Cotton: Joe Biden 'didn't have the nerve' to stand up to Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "The Story" Monday to give more insight to President Biden's recent diplomatic tour to the Middle East and what it means for America's future in the region.

SEN. TOM COTTON: Gillian, Iran is racing towards a nuclear breakout because Joe Biden is engaging in endless negotiations with an anti-American regime that chants, "Death to America." John Kirby is wrong.

When President Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, he didn't empower or embolden Iran. In fact, they barely got past the limits of enriched uranium under that nuclear deal in the Trump administration.

Why? Because they were afraid of America after President Trump authorized the killing of their terrorist mastermind, Qasem Soleimani. Remember, in 2020, there were serious threats to our personnel in Iraq.

What did President Trump do? He simply put out a statement saying that he gave some healthy advice to his friends in Iran, that if a single American was harmed in Iraq, we would hold Iran accountable. And that didn't happen.

What's happened over the last year and a half, though, you see Iran is shooting missiles near consulates that we have in Iraq. They are continuing to support terrorism throughout the region, and they have raced to a near breakout level of enriched uranium. This is all happened on Joe Biden's watch because the ayatollahs knew that Joe Biden didn't have the nerve to stand up to them.

