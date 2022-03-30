Sen. Cotton blasts Biden for 'astonishing' number of migrant encounters: He wants to break his own record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton warned the U.S. may see more than 2 million migrants cross the southern border in 2022, surpassing the record number of encounters in 2021. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Cotton said migrants know President Biden will grant them entry which is dangerous for America.

RNC RELEASES VIDEO SERIES ZEROING IN ON BORDER CRISIS, CALLS BIDEN THE ‘ROOT CAUSE’

SEN. TOM COTTON: These are astonishing surges in illegal immigration at our border. As we heard from Bill [Melugin], there was a record in 2021, the highest number of illegal immigrants encountered at our border in 22 years. And those are just the ones that the Border Patrol encountered, not the ones that got away. But apparently, Joe Biden is not resting on his laurels after setting the record last year, he wants to break his own record in 2022.

We might have more than two million illegals crossing our border this year. And as you said, Harris, those are not people seeking asylum from persecution. They're coming for one reason. That's because they know that Joe Biden will let them in. That's dangerous for America, because many times they're smuggling and drugs as well. There are gang members or other kinds of criminals that are crossing our uncontrolled border.

