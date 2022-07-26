Sen. Barrasso: Americans believe White House and Democrats 'out of touch'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso joined Neil Cavuto Tuesday from Capitol Hill on ‘Your World’ to share more on the White House's revision of the definition of the word "recession."

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: Well, there are some bipartisan things that could and should get done, Neil.

RECESSION WATCH: MORE AMERICANS STRUGGLING TO PAY THEIR BILLS, CENSUS BUREAU REPORTS

But right now, the big problem is that the agenda of the Democrats is not the agenda of the American people. The one, two and three agenda items for the American people is inflation, inflation and inflation.

But the Democrats, on the other hand, they want to do more government spending. They want to raise taxes, and they want to attack American energy. So when things as they were, they need a 50-50 vote. There is not a Republican who will support them. That is the issue right now with 40% inflation.

BIDEN UNDER FIRE FOR HYPING FALLING GAS PRICES, WHILE INFLATION GROWS

The new economic numbers are going to come out on Thursday. We know that consumer confidence has dropped again. And what's the president talking about? A climate emergency. That's why two-thirds of Americans think this administration and all of these Democrats are completely out of touch with the needs of the American people.

