Retired agent on Secret Service infiltration: We don't know where this was going

Jeff James reacts to the infiltration of foreign operatives

Jeff James gives his take on foreign operatives infiltrating the White House Secret Service on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Retired Secret Service agent Jeff James joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" Friday to discuss foreign operatives infiltrating the White House Secret Service.

JESSE WATTERS: What do you think these foreign agents were after? Was this possibly a foreign intelligence gathering plot, or were they maybe looking to possibly assassinate VIPs here?  

TRUMP SAYS HE WANTED TO JOIN JAN. 6 MARCH BUT SECRET SERVICE WOULDN’T ALLOW IT 

The White House in Washington. 

The White House in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

JEFF JAMES: It could have gone either way, and that's what's the scariest part is that we don't know where this was going. So, it could have been something that they did want to gain access to the persons the Secret Service protects in order to commit to an assassination, or they could have gotten to the point with these people where they made them an asset, even gave them a thumb drive and said, "Hey, put this into a computer on the Secret Service network or the White House network," and they would have had access to all the Secret Service cameras and alarms, possibly to shut them down and create some kind of organized attack. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

