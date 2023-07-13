Secret service closing White House coke probe without a suspect baffles onlookers

Americans were baffled on Thursday when the Secret Service announced it has closed its investigation into the cocaine found at the White House earlier this month and said it is "not able" to "single out a person of interest" because of a lack of physical evidence.

Everyone from elected officials and conservative pundits to average Americans seemed puzzled by the lack of a suspect.

"This means the Secret Service is saying that if a terrorist brought anthrax into the White House — which is what was initially feared when they shut down the White House — we would have no way to catch the terrorists. This is simply unacceptable," OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted, "How can the Secret Service not know who brought cocaine into one of the most secure buildings in the world?"

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called it "ridiculous and absurd."

"If you leave cocaine in the WH or leak a confidential SCOTUS draft to the press, you can rest well knowing every governmental investigative resource will never find out who you are. Leak classified documents on discord however and the Feds are at your front door in 35 minutes," pundit Stephen L. Miller tweeted.

Podcaster Doug Collins called it an "embarrassment," and joined critics who seem to feel the Biden administration was not truly interested in finding the person’s real identity.

"Now the Secret Service is saying there may be NO culprit to how cocaine was found in the White House?! This is supposed to be the most secure building in America. With all the security and cameras in the White House, this should be an open and shut case," Collins tweeted.

"Secret Service knows exactly who that cocaine belongs to... Just like the Navy knew exactly when the submarine imploded," comedian Tim Young wrote. "They're just not telling us."

Twitter personality Comfortably Smug asked, "Let’s assume the baggie contained fentanyl… or even worse, something like anthrax… are we really supposed to believe the Secret Service, guarding the most heavily fortified citadel on the planet, is just gonna shrug their shoulders?"

Conservative pundit Carmine Sabia tweeted, "Stunned. Secret Service closed Cocainegate with no suspect and no one punished. Which tells you who it belonged to. There is near no chance they do not know whose it is. If it was Anthrax would they close it with no suspect? The elite skate again. That is 247 years in a row."

"I'm not going to take any guff for floating that it's Hunter when the White Houses refuses to even deny that it's him and the Secret Service are like ‘shrug, we can't figure it out,’" podcaster Noam Blum tweeted.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment to the backlash.

In a statement Thursday, after briefing members of Congress on the matter, the Secret Service said the cocaine was found on July 2 "inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing."

The Secret Service said it has been investigating "how this item entered the White House," including a "methodical review of security systems and protocols."

The White House said the incident occurred while President Biden and his family were away at Camp David.

"I believe that every staffer who went into the White House that weekend…should be drug tested," Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Col., told Fox News Digital.

Boebert also told Fox News that she learned "there are no logs of the lockers. There's no video surveillance of the lockers."

