Colion Noir: Liberals want to stack one law on top of another to push out Second Amendment

Gun rights activist Colion Noir slammed liberals' latest "direct attack" on gun owners and the Second Amendment, Friday, reacting on "Fox & Friends" to San Jose, California, passing the nation's first law requiring gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay an annual fee to cover taxpayers' costs related to gun violence.

CALIFORNIA'S STRICT GUN LAWS NO DETERRENT FOR SAN JOSE GUNMAN

Colion Noir: I think at this point, we've really got to sit back and pay attention to what they're trying to do -- this is punitive in nature and also it's designed to prevent anybody who doesn't already have a gun to not want to get a gun. This is a pure direct attack on gun owners and the Second Amendment. And honestly, I think it's a disgusting attempt at trying to generate revenue for the city as well, because even the mayor said it himself, this isn't going to do anything to stop these shootings. But somehow he still wants to do this. And I wonder why? Maybe because it's a great revenue-generating scheme for them.

...

By and large, what they're doing is they're just stacking one law on top of one law and one law on top of one law. They're trying to build a wall to effectively just push out the Second Amendment altogether. And we've been saying this for years. You give them an inch, they take a mile. California has pretty much every gun law you could possibly think of in the country. But yet somehow they still try to come up with more solutions that aren't doing anything because they don't want to sit down, roll their sleeves up and do the hard work and try to figure out why this violence is happening in the first place. Their default is always, "Let's find a way to make it harder on gun owners."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: