Seattle radio host blasts irony of gay, pro-Hamas activists seeking 'homosexual Intifada': 'Stark oxymoron'

Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz skewered a group of LGBTQ pro-Palestinian demonstrators in his city that have recently called for a "homosexual Intifada," noting the very idea is a "stark oxymoron."

Rantz, who is gay and Jewish, ridiculed the pro-Palestinian group that has been putting up posters in the city of late, spelling out in a recent Seattle radio station column that Palestinians and Hamas hate gay people about as much as they hate the Jews.

Rantz opened his piece by describing these LGTBQ flyers that have popped up on city street corners in the wake of new anti-Israel marches.

He wrote, "The extremists plastered their signage around downtown Seattle. That’s when we started seeing a new flyer showing two men with faces covered with keffiyeh while embracing in a kiss. The pink-hued message says ‘homosexual Intifada’ in all caps."

As Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., recently described it in a House Committee hearing on the rise in antisemitism on college campuses last year, "the use of the term intifada in the context of the Israeli-Arab conflict is indeed a call for violent armed resistance against the state of Israel, including violence against, civilians and the genocide of Jews."

The Seattle radio host noted how LGBTQ people calling for Intifada are ignoring the fact that the same people they are supporting would most likely harm them.

"Seattle’s homosexual intifada flyer is a stark oxymoron as brazen as it is ignorant. It signals LGBT Seattle activists are willing to become more violent in support of a terrorist organization that would order them tossed from the highest rooftop the moment they accuse someone of misgendering them," he said.

Spelling it out for these demonstrators, he noted that in Gaza – which is governed by terror group Hamas – "being openly gay isn’t just a social taboo; it’s a fast track to execution. LGBT people face arrests, torture, and extrajudicial killings based purely on sexual orientation."

Rantz continued, noting that this hatred for LGBTQ people doesn’t just belong to an extremist terror group like Hamas, but also among the general Palestinian people as well. "The situation is not much different in the Palestinian-controlled West Bank, where there are no LGBT rights. Palestinians in Gaza are as hostile, with, ironically, gay Palestinians fleeing to Israel for refuge."

He clarified that Israel is "the only Middle East country with constitutional, employment, and other codified LGBT rights," suggesting that these gay pro-Hamas people are betraying their own sexual identities in service to their anger towards Jewish people.

The radio host expressed his belief that LGBTQ pro-Palestinian people would rather just downplay or ignore this hatred for gays in pursuit of their antisemitic agenda.

Rantz noted that some proponents of "homosexual Intifada" will "use their hatred of Jews to gaslight," claiming that the homosexual bashing in the region is just another unfortunate prejudice that exists everywhere else in the world.

As an example, he quoted Swarthmore professor Sa’ed Atshan, who said, "Homophobia is not unique to Palestinian society. It exists in most parts of the world, including in Israeli society, as well as here in the United States."

Towards the end of his column, Rantz stated, "To stand with an organization that systematically oppresses the very essence of one’s being is not just ironic; it’s a tragic and ignorant misalignment of values and realities. But if your hatred of Jews is deep enough, I suppose this can’t be too shocking."

"Maybe it’s all a joke I don’t understand. I hope that’s the case. I’m not sure if it’s worse believing it to be true if it’s a joke," he concluded.