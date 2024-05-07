Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the NY v. Trump trial as a "kangaroo court" Tuesday on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: This is what the weaponization of justice in America looks like. This is what shredding our sacred Constitution looks like. Of course, the Democratic activist pretending to be a judge is chomping at the bit to lock up Donald Trump, with or without a guilty verdict.

This unconstitutional gag order bars Trump from defending himself . It doesn't stop the other side from saying and doing anything they want, even as witnesses are smearing Trump all over social media and on conspiracy channels like "MSDNC" [MSNBC]. The judge has already fined Trump thousands of dollars for exercising our First Amendment rights and is now threatening to send him to prison.

