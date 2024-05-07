Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: This is what the weaponization of justice in America looks like

The judge's gag order on Trump is unconstitutional, Hannity argue

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: This is a disgusting abuse of power Video

WARNING: Graphic imagery—Fox News host Sean Hannity says Stormy Daniels took the stand to embarrass former President Trump on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the NY v. Trump trial as a "kangaroo court" Tuesday on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: This is what the weaponization of justice in America looks like. This is what shredding our sacred Constitution looks like. Of course, the Democratic activist pretending to be a judge is chomping at the bit to lock up Donald Trump, with or without a guilty verdict.  

This unconstitutional gag order bars Trump from defending himself. It doesn't stop the other side from saying and doing anything they want, even as witnesses are smearing Trump all over social media and on conspiracy channels like "MSDNC" [MSNBC]. The judge has already fined Trump thousands of dollars for exercising our First Amendment rights and is now threatening to send him to prison. 

Fellow Democrat, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, now says Rikers Island is ready and willing to receive the former president of our country. This is a disgusting abuse of power from a judge and state prosecutors and everyone else in Biden's orbit who is using our legal system to destroy their political rivals. Mark my words, no Republican is safe in the state of New York  

This article was written by Fox News staff.