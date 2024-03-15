SEAN HANNITY: Trump prosecutor Fani Willis threw 'lover' Nathan Wade 'under the bus'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a ruling in the case to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case against former President Trump on "Hannity."

JUDGE RULES FANI WILLIS MUST STEP ASIDE FROM TRUMP CASE OR FIRE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR NATHAN WADE

SEAN HANNITY: Now, today, the Superior Court judge in this case, Scott McAfee, all but accused Willis of lying, corruption and, frankly, gross misconduct. He slammed the, financial "cloud of impropriety" surrounding her illicit affair and co-mingling of finances with the outside counsel that she hired with hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer funds to help prosecute, of course, Donald Trump. And now he called her bizarre outburst during testimony "unprofessional." He accused both Willis and her lover, Nathan Wade, of, "potential on truthfulness." The judge even stated that, "an odor of mendacity remains."

In other words, Fani's motives and actions as Fulton County D.A. stink to high heaven. He also rebuked Fani Willis for playing the race card during a recent speech designed to smear Donald Trump and others for merely exercising their legal rights. But of course, despite all the misconduct, that judge McAfee ruled that Fani Willis is free and clear to continue her quest against Donald Trump so long as she canned her former or current $654,000 lover, Nathan Wade. That makes sense. Right on cue, earlier today, Wade officially resigned. It appears that Willis threw Wade right under the bus. Naturally, the taxpayers of Georgia, they will not be receiving a refund and Fani Willis will not face any legal consequences.