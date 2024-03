Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Congressional Republicans criticized the latest ruling from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, in which he refused to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis, calling it "lawfare," a term used to describe a governing party's wielding the law as a strategic weapon – and alleging "election interference" against former President Trump.

"The Atlanta prosecution – like the others – is a political hatchet job aimed at salvaging Joe Biden’s campaign. This lawfare against President Trump is more appropriate in a banana republic than America," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

McAfee ruled on Friday that Willis must step back from the election interference case, or she would be required to fire special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The judge made clear that the defendants seeking to disqualify Willis "failed to meet their burden of proving that the district attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest in this case through her personal relationship and recurring travels with her lead prosecutor."

The judge said the record from the evidentiary hearing "highlights a significant appearance of impropriety that infects the current structure of the prosecution team." This, said McAfee, has to be removed through one of those two options.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., took to X to respond, writing, "Judge McAfee once worked for Fani Willis and donated to her campaign," he noted. "I am not shocked that he didn’t disqualify her, but as an American, I am disappointed."

"Fani Willis is as crooked as they come! It is impossible for @realDonaldTrump to get a fair trial! Election interference!" he continued.

Last month, McAfee held a two-day evidentiary hearing for the co-defendants to make their case for Willis's disqualification, stemming from her relationship with Wade and its alleged connection to his role in the case. During the hearing, both Wade and Willis were questioned over money spent during their relationship and the timeline.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said, "The American people are clear-eyed about what President Trump’s political opponents are attempting to do. They are using the justice system — timed to the election — for political purposes. Our nation deserves better."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, wrote on X, slamming McAfee as "another politically motivated judge."

"The corruption in Fulton County, Georgia is some of the worst in the nation," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "It makes most of us in Georgia sick."

Fellow Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, R–Ga., also sounded off on the decision, writing, "Breaking: Fulton County Judge says Fani gets to stay on the case… As long as she fires her boyfriend who has already billed taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars."

"It's totally fine. Nothing to see here," he added.

Democratic lawmakers were silent on the court's decision.