Sean Hannity to interview Caitlyn Jenner, discuss her bid for California governor

Fox News' Sean Hannity will sit down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with former Olympic athlete turned California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner.

The interview, which will take place in Malibu, California, will mark Jenner's first national television interview since announcing her candidacy.

Jenner will discuss her bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) as governor of California, as well as her thoughts on the current issues facing the state, including recent Covid-19 restrictions and the rising crime rates.

Hannity's sitdown with Jenner will air Wednesday, May 5th at 9PM/ET.

CAITLYN JENNER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR IN CALIFORNIA: 'I'M IN!'

Jenner, a lifelong Republican, announced her bid for governor as millions of Californians pushed to remove Newsom from office triggering a recall election.

"I’m in! California is worth fighting for," Jenner tweeted Friday.

Jenner, a transgender activist and a former reality star, has put together a team of prominent Republican operatives to advise the campaign, including 2016 and 2020 Trump presidential campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio and Steven Cheung, a Trump White House and reelection campaign aide who worked on Arnold Schwarzenegger's successful 2003 gubernatorial recall election victory.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Jenner wrote. "But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

She also touted that she's "a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Lee Ross, and Alex Pappas contributed to this report.