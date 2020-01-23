Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Dems focus on 'abuse of power'
Democrats will focus on President Trump's alleged "abuse of power" in the Senate impeachment trial on Thursday.
The abuse of power charge is the first of two articles of impeachment against President Trump. That charge includes President Trump’s withholding of nearly $400 million in security aid for Ukraine, which Democrats argue was done to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Follow below on our live blog. Mobile users click here.