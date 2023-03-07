SEAN HANNITY: The safety of our elected officials needs to 'transcend' politics

Fox News host Sean Hannity broke down new revelations surrounding security preparations leading up to January 6 and says elected leaders regardless of party affiliation should be safe and protected.

SEAN HANNITY: Sadly, Democrats are not interested in learning how the Capitol is breached, why security failed so badly. But here's the saddest part to me, and it should be to the whole country. And that is this whole saga is the buried key and important information that we now know about intelligence that they had that was being ignored in the lead up to January 6. And they should have come up with a comprehensive security plan to ensure this could never, ever happen again. Like securing a perimeter, kind of like at the White House. You know, they have those concrete barriers that prevent you from getting on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Then they have the big wrought iron fencing. We should all agree on this point. This is not a political point. Protecting our institutions like our Capitol. And every elected official, regardless of party. It needs to be a top priority. But for Democrats and others, politicizing something, in this case, smearing Donald Trump was the only thing that seemed to matter to that committee.

Most Americans want our elected officials, regardless of what their party affiliation is, to be safe and protected. This needs to transcend politics. You would think this is something Democrats, Republicans should be, you know, protecting together. And by the way, that would also include Supreme Court justices. They should be protected. There are laws against people protesting in front of their homes, but we're not enforcing those laws.

For many Democratic politicians, a violent riot is a political opportunity. Why? I guess they think they can rally their base or certainly they don't want to alienate their base. And maybe that's why they weren't and aren't focused on very real security failures at the Capitol on January 6. Or maybe it's because a prominent Democrat is to blame for those security failures, according to the former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund, who will join us in a minute.