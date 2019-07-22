Sean Hannity: My top questions for James Comey

In the wake of James Comey publishing a list of questions he'd like to ask former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Sean Hannity offered his own set to the fired former FBI director.

Comey's list, which appeared on the legal website, Lawfare, looked to be something of a blueprint for Democrats to use in their questioning of Mueller on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Hannity said Monday on "Hannity."

"[He's] conveniently ignoring anything about his FISA abuse -- his signing of a document that's unverifiable... so I have my own questions for Jim Comey," Hannity said.

Hannity said he would ask Comey if he knew the text of 18 USC 793, or the Espionage Act.

"And, what part of that did Hillary Clinton not violate?" he asked.

"Why was the language changed in the May [2016] exoneration that was being written for Hillary Clinton ahead of her interrogation -- from 'gross negligence,' the legal term, to 'extreme carelessness'?"

"Why were aides like Cheryl Mills offered immunity?"

Hannity said he wanted Comey to explain how Clinton's deleting of emails was not an infraction worth investigating.

"How was destroying subpoenaed emails, removing SIM cards, busting up BlackBerrys, using BleachBit to totally eliminate any possibility of recovering emails on a server -- tell me how, with the underlying crime of the Espionage Act, that that is not obstruction of justice that you seem to care so much about?" he asked.

"Why did you accept [former] Attorney General Lynch's description... that the Clinton investigation was not an investigation at all, but a 'matter'?"

He asked posed other questions to Comey, relating to the FISA warrant used to surveil former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

"Did you yourself violate the Espionage Act?" Hannity asked.