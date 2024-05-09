SEAN HANNITY: This politically motivated trial against Trump has gone completely off the rails

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Stormy Daniels' testimony that was designed to "besmirch and slander" former President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: This nothing-but-bogus, politically motivated trial against Donald Trump has gone totally, completely off the rails, and we still have not heard from the prosecution's star witness. You know, the convicted felon, notorious liar, Michael Cohen.

Now, this week, as a prelude to Cohen, all the Biden-loving prosecutors called a career porn actress to the stand, whose testimony apparently serves no other purpose than to smear, besmirch and slander Donald Trump . On Tuesday, she horrified jurors with her "so-called" jokes. They were inappropriate: graphic stories, erotic physical gestures totally unrelated to the case and all of her testimony has been irrelevant and immaterial, despite being prepped by the prosecution. Wasn't that nice of them to prepare her?

Today during cross-examination, well, things got even more strange, and maybe a little bit spooky, even fake news CNN — they couldn't believe what they were hearing.