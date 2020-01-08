Sean Hannity: Trump 'prevented a massive war' with Iran, critics have 'incurable' Trump Derangement Syndrome

Sean Hannity praised President Trump Wednesday night for his handling of Iran and blasted the president's critics, accusing them of having incurable "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

"The president's actions have just protected Americans abroad and our interests abroad. He held Iran in check," Hannity said on his television program. "He prevented a massive war. And for now, that is a good thing."

The host also said it was up to the Tehran regime if they want peace.

"[Iran's] response was feeble. It was weak. And now, because of the president's restraint, once again, de-escalation is a possibility. But ultimately, it will be Iran," Hannity said. "They will determine their own fate, their own destiny here. Clearly, the president has shown he will act swiftly with the might of the greatest fighting force in the history of the world behind him."

The host said this week's events revealed two incontrovertible facts, the first being that Trump's detractors will not soften their stance toward him.

"It doesn't matter what this president does. Democrats and their allies, state TV, the media mob will never, ever give him any credit," Hannity lamented. "Trump Derangement Syndrome seems incurable."

The second fact, according to Hannity, is the establishment of the "Trump doctrine."

"The Trump doctrine, pretty much what he told us in the election, in the campaign, it's now clear for everybody to see," Hannity said. "This president is not a cowboy, doesn't want war. Frankly, the president's a businessman. It's bad business. We're not going to get involved in foreign entanglements that are protracted. And more importantly, he values human life."

Hannity once again criticized the media and the president's detractors, saying the Trump Doctrine doesn't fit their image of him.

"The president showed tremendous restraint. Nobody in the media seems to have noticed. It's really confusing the mob and the appeasement Democrats," Hannity said. "This doesn't fit their caricature, the cartoon, the false narrative of the president that maybe they've even convinced themselves is true and is not."