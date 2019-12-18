Sean Hannity on impeachment: One of the most 'dangerous political stunts in American history'

Sean Hannity ripped House Democrats for their vote to impeach President Trump Wednesday, calling their act one of the most "dangerous political stunts in American history."

"Democrats, of course, have been hell bent on ripping this country apart for three straight years. There [have been] three long years of psychotic rage [and] hate against the president coupled with their inability to accept the outcome of 'we the people,'" Hannity said on his television show. "The 2016 election has now resulted in one of the most, if not the most, pathetic, divisive, disgusting, repulsive and frankly dangerous political stunts in American history."

The House voted to impeach President Trump on charges of "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" related to his dealings with Ukraine after hours of heated debate Wednesday, making Trump the third American president ever to be impeached.

Hannity called Democrats "sore losers" and accused them of carrying out "a revolting charade based on nothing...

'And what they've been doing, what they've been up to for three long years has been hurting this country," Hannity said, "It's hurting our country tonight. Democrats, they seem, they could care less this hour."

The host accused Democrats of abusing their power.

"They got to look in the mirror because the [Adam] Schiff show in Congress that we've been witnessing all day, there is real abuse of power," Hannity said.

Hannity said the impeachment push was only helping Trump and that Americans know what they are really witnessing.

"Americans know a political sham and a witch hunt when they see it for three straight years," Hannity said.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.