SEAN HANNITY: A nightmare came to life for CNN

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the media storm after former President Donald Trump’s CNN town hall.

SEAN HANNITY: In spite of the bias, Trump was great. He got his points across. He was likable, extremely funny. The crowd loved him, not the anchor. In other words, a nightmare come to life for the producers and contributors at fake news CNN. They invited Donald Trump to this town hall and what a shock, Donald Trump showed up and they weren't ready for Donald Trump.

TRUMP FIRES BACK AT CRITICS SLAMMING HIS TOWN HALL: ‘DID THE RIGHT THING’

Now, immediately following the debate, well, fake news CNN, they had their on-air panel spending hours and hours despondent, in shock, and some looked close to tears even. Behind the scenes, there is an apparent revolt among fake news CNN's emotionally fragile employees, especially their left-wing, woke anchors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP