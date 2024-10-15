SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris has made a lot of promises with your money

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the Harris campaign’s far-left agenda on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: I want you to close your eyes for a second. Not deep meditation, maybe deep prayer if you want, but try to imagine something actually pretty horrible. Kamala Harris , Tim Walz, this time next year, president and vice president in the White House.

Here's a preview of what life would be like in America, especially if they were to pass their very radical and extreme agenda like the Green New Deal. First, government spending and inflation will be worse than anything you have ever seen. Kamala Harris has made a lot of promises with your money. This is interesting. That includes more than $1 trillion in so-called student loan forgiveness, $25,000 to first-time home buyers, and that is only the beginning.

