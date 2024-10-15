Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris has made a lot of promises with your money

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris' far-left policies ahead of the November election on 'Hannity.'

SEAN HANNITY: I want you to close your eyes for a second. Not deep meditation, maybe deep prayer if you want, but try to imagine something actually pretty horrible. Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, this time next year, president and vice president in the White House. 

BILL MAHER DOUBLES DOWN ON ELECTION PREDICTION BUT WARNS DEMOCRATS ‘TRUMPISM’ IS HERE TO STAY 

Here's a preview of what life would be like in America, especially if they were to pass their very radical and extreme agenda like the Green New Deal. First, government spending and inflation will be worse than anything you have ever seen. Kamala Harris has made a lot of promises with your money. This is interesting. That includes more than $1 trillion in so-called student loan forgiveness, $25,000 to first-time home buyers, and that is only the beginning. 

Then yesterday, because of the polls, where she's lagging in terms of demographically African American men in this country, she announced another $20 billion in forgivable loans to African Americans to be handed out on the basis of race. Today, while speaking with Charlamagne tha God, Kamala considered, you know, promised to consider a multi-trillion dollar reparations plan.

This article was written by Fox News staff.