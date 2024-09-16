Bill Maher doubles down on election prediction but warns Democrats 'Trumpism' is here to stay

HBO host Bill Maher doubled down on his prediction that Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 election while warning Democrats on his podcast that "Trumpism" would continue regardless of who won the election.

"I thought she was great [during the debate] and I couldn't be more thrilled, and I would put my money on that Kamala is going to win the election," he said on his "Club Random" podcast on Sunday.

"I also understand that [former President] Trump, I think, will go away after this. I think he's kind of finally reached his Joe McCarthy stage where people are tired of it … but Trumpism won't go away," Maher predicted.

The liberal host, who frequently rails against the "woke" left, argued that the "insanity" of the left on issues of gender, race and free speech had alienated the average American.

He argued that "Trumpism" would continue as long as Democrats didn't condemn these extreme views.

"I would define ‘Trumpism’ as a fear of the insanity of the far-left — which is not completely unjustified — and therefore, anyone is better than that. Trump proves it because he is that ‘anyone’. If Trump is OK, if he, in all his monstrosity, is still better than what you fear with the left, then that's a problem the left has to deal with," Maher said.

"Until you take care of that problem they will always come up with a Trump," he continued.

"They believe the other side is such an existential threat, and again, the other side gives them so much ammunition to believe this, that they think anything is justifiable," he said of Republicans supporting Trump.

The "Real Time" host first declared Trump would lose the election following the presidential debate.

"Tonight I'm saying, I think it's over," Maher said, sparking cheers from his liberal audience.

"Even before we were around, there was a guy named Joe McCarthy in the early 50s, and he had a hold on America … Two or three years, he was the biggest thing, and then it was just, and I feel like ‘eating the dogs,’ we're at this point."