SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris 'owes you some answers' if her positions have changed on these issues

Fox News host Sean Hannity digs into Vice President Kamala Harris' "election year conversion" on "Hannity."

JD VANCE SHUTS DOWN CNN REPORTER WHEN ASKED ABOUT TRUMP'S KAMALA COMMENTS: 'SHE'S A CHAMELEON'

HANNITY: Now this is called an election year conversion. We're getting like 1 or 2 a day. And that's where a dishonest and fake politician that wants power, that is highly ambitious, will say and do anything to get elected. But if her positions have truly changed, then she owes you some answers. Why does she no longer support her mandatory federal gun buyback, ostensibly gun confiscation? Why does she no longer support Medicare for all? Her plan that she co-sponsored in the Senate, that would eliminate all private health insurance. Why does she no longer support government-guaranteed jobs? That was a big part of the new Green Deal that, again, she co-sponsored in the U.S. Senate, or as Senator Kennedy said to our friend and colleague Neil Cavuto, Kamala is AOC without the bartending experience. So why does Kamala no longer support a ban on fracking, something she proclaimed many, many, many times? Why does she no longer support defunding the police and directing funds away from the police department? Why is she no longer tweeting out the bail fund after the Minneapolis police precinct was burned to the ground? And, Kamala, are you still against deporting illegal immigrants?