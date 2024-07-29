SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is 'to the left of the Squad'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Vice President Kamala Harris’ "radical" policies on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: There has never been a major party candidate for president more radical than Kamala Harris . She is to the left of AOC. She is to the left of the ‘Squad’. She's the ‘Squad' on steroids, and it's not just words.

LIBERAL MEDIA CLAIMS KAMALA HARRIS WAS NEVER ‘BORDER CZAR,’ CONTRADICTING THEIR OWN REPORTING

You know, since taking over as border czar (and in spite of their denial, Joe said he did task her with the job of fixing the problem at the border), more than 11 million Joe Biden/Kamala Harris unvetted, illegal immigrants have entered our country. Now, this includes radical Islamic terrorists, people with terror ties.

When Donald Trump was president, the terror watch list encounters at the border, ranged from zero per year to a high of six. Under Kamala's leadership, nearly 170 were encountered at the border just last year and so far this year, we're almost up to 100 new ones and those are only the apprehensions. Remember, we have the "got away number." That likely makes that number much higher. We probably have terror cells in this country because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.