Sean Hannity: Jen Psaki will fit in at MSNBC with her 'dishonest partisan' colleagues

Sean Hannity called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki for "lying" about issues facing Americans like illegal immigration and inflation.

SEAN HANNITY: Congratulations to Jen Psaki. According to reports she got the [MSNBC] job. She's going to fit right in there. Her new colleagues, for the most part, are holier than thou, conspiracy theorists, and dishonest partisan hacks that pretend to be journalists. Jen, you'll feel right at home, and you can keep on lying.

Jen Psaki supported the Russian collusion hoax. She strongly suggested Hunter Biden's laptop scandal was Russian disinformation. We now know that is not true. Psaki was lying, but she still refuses to correct the record. We know Jen Psaki also lied about Afghanistan and said it’s "irresponsible to say Americans are stranded, they are not." Well, they were. It’s day 247 of Americans abandoned in Afghanistan. Don’t expect Jen Psaki to correct the record. Last year Psaki repeatedly lied about the administration’s progress on the southern border. 2021 was the worst year of illegal immigration in history with more apprehensions than ever before including a record number of unaccompanied children. Is that progress?

Don't forget about Biden's overcrowded cages. Remember the cages you put the kids in the middle of a pandemic and the preferential treatment that Joe Biden is giving illegal immigrants? No COVID tests and no vaccine mandates. Jen Psaki said they won’t be here long. Here means in that same spot because they usually would fly them across the country in the middle of the night. Flights of illegal immigrants flown into obscure airports. But according to Jen that’s not the middle of the night. They are called early morning flights in Jen Psaki land.

Jen Psaki also lied when she blamed Putin for the rise in gas prices. We proved that to be a lie last week. She lied when she said inflation was transitory. We proved that to be a lie. She even lied about the price of hot dogs. Get this, Jen Psaki accused Republicans of supporting the defund the police movement. Not true.