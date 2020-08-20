Sean Hannity to interview President Trump Thursday night live on Fox News

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity will interview President Trump on Thursday night live on “Hannity.”

“You don’t want to miss that,” Hannity said Wednesday night when announcing the 9 p.m. ET interview.

Trump and the “Hannity” namesake are expected to discuss the Democratic National Convention, next week’s Republican National Convention and a variety of other topics.

“Hannity” averaged 4.1 million viewers to finish July as the most-watched show in cable news, helping Fox News finish No. 1 among all of basic cable during the prime-time hours of 8-11 p.m. for the seventh straight month.

A recent study found that Trump took 555 more questions from reporters than 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden since mid-July.

Biden has been criticized for weeks for declining to sit down for unscripted interviews, with everyone from far-left CNN pundits to “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace questioning his decision to avoid the press.

The campaign’s decision to largely skip Sunday morning political programs on the eve of the Democratic National Convention has drawn more attention to the strategy -- and the Washington Examiner reviewed coverage to determine how much more accessible Trump is than Biden.

“A review of interviews, transcripts, and videos shows that since mid-July, Trump has taken 635 questions from the media and Biden just 80, an 8-1 divide,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard wrote Monday in a piece headlined “Clammed up: Trump takes 700% more questions than Biden in one month.”

“During a 28-day stretch from July 19 to Aug. 15, Trump took questions on 24 days, skipping just two weekends, while Biden took questions on 13 days,” Bedard added. “And 41 of the questions he [Biden] faced over the period came in a prerecorded interview via his computer with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.”

Trump has conducted a variety of interviews in recent memory, chatting with everyone from ABC News anchor David Muir to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The president called into “FOX & Friends” on Monday and will speak with Hannity – who recently had his latest book, “Life Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink,” debut at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction -- on Thursday evening.