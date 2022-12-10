Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kevin McCarthy pledges subpoenas for 51 intel agents in wake of Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter files

Elon Musk shows apparent government-tech collusion in the release of the 'Twitter Files'

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
close
Kevin McCarthy: We won the majority and fired Nancy Pelosi Video

Kevin McCarthy: We won the majority and fired Nancy Pelosi

Republican House Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joins 'One Nation' to discuss President Biden's Brittney Griner deal, his bid for speaker and the latest revelations from the 'Twitter Files.'

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reacted to the "Twitter Files," revealing how the tech giant purportedly suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election. 

Elon Musk entrusted independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss to expose the behind-the-scenes efforts through the release of the "Twitter Files." 

Billionaire industrialist Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October and immediately fired several top executives.

Billionaire industrialist Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October and immediately fired several top executives. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto, CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images (Photo illustration))

McCarthy said it is "egregious what we're finding" on Saturday's "One Nation." 

"Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong — was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance." 

McCarthy said he's going to bring them before a committee and have a hearing. 

"Why did they sign it?" he asked. "Why did they lie to the American public? A Clapper, a Brennan? Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you more information, but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an event early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at an event early Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington.  ((AP Photo/Alex Brandon))

ELON MUSK CONFIRMS POLITICAL CANDIDATES WERE SUBJECT TO ‘SHADOW-BANNING’ BY TWITTER

McCarthy vowed to go even further and look into whether Facebook and Google played a role to suppress information.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy said they became an arm of the Democratic Party and the arm of government, and that they shouldn't have Section 230.

The vote for McCarthy's bid to be the next House speaker will happen Jan. 3 on the House floor. 

Joshua Comins is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2020.

He covers media, politics, breaking news and current events. 

Joshua has done on-the-ground coverage as well, including photographing and documenting the annual CPAC conference and the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in Washington D.C.

Joshua is a New Jersey native and graduated from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Communication. Story tips can be sent to joshua.comins@fox.com.