Kevin McCarthy pledges subpoenas for 51 intel agents in wake of Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter files

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy reacted to the "Twitter Files," revealing how the tech giant purportedly suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

Elon Musk entrusted independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss to expose the behind-the-scenes efforts through the release of the "Twitter Files."

McCarthy said it is "egregious what we're finding" on Saturday's "One Nation."

"Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong — was Russia collusion — many of them have a security clearance."

McCarthy said he's going to bring them before a committee and have a hearing.

"Why did they sign it?" he asked. "Why did they lie to the American public? A Clapper, a Brennan? Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you more information, but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?"

McCarthy vowed to go even further and look into whether Facebook and Google played a role to suppress information.

McCarthy said they became an arm of the Democratic Party and the arm of government, and that they shouldn't have Section 230.

The vote for McCarthy's bid to be the next House speaker will happen Jan. 3 on the House floor.