Hannity: Hunter Biden emails expose 'damning information', 'corrupt practices' of Biden family

The New York Post's latest report about Hunter Biden is "an avalanche of damning information" that speaks to the corrupt practices "of the Biden family business," Sean Hannity told viewers Wednesday night.

The "Hannity" host then played a clip of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, denying "ever discuss[ing] with my son or brother or anyone else" and promising an "absolute wall" between personal and presidential business if elected.

"What you just watched," Hannity said, "is Biden lying straight to your face."

Hannity then laid out details of Hunter Biden's business activities as noted in a report released last month by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees.

"In December 2013, Hunter Biden flew with his father aboard Air Force Two. They took a trip to China," he said. "Hunter admitted he met with Chinese businessmen during the trip ... Hunter had zero experience in the country of China, zero experience with Chinese investments. But only 10 days later ... Hunter signed on to a very lucrative, sweetheart deal with a Chinese state-backed investment fund, netting Hunter a massive amount of money and equity and revenue and a partnership with the Bank of China."

A few months later, in February 2014, Hannity said, Hunter Biden "got a $3.5 million wire transfer from a corrupt Russian oligarch once referred to as the 'first lady of Moscow.' Again, 'Zero Experience Hunter' with no experience in the country of Russia."

In an interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America" last year, Hunter Biden claimed "nobody buys this idea that I was unqualified" to sit on the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

"I was vice chairman of the board of Amtrak for five years," he said at the time. "I was the chairman of the board of the U.N. World Food Program. I was a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world."

"I think that I had as much knowledge as anybody else that was on the [Burisma] board -- if not more."