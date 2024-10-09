SEAN HANNITY: Harris and Biden's response to Helene has been the 'absolute worst in American history'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the Biden-Harris administration for its response to Hurricane Helene and the politicization of Hurricane Milton in his opening monologue on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: After nearly four years of skipping hurricane preparedness briefings, missing them, skipping them, not being there, ignoring every major storm in the country, Vice President Kamala Harris is suddenly pretending to care. And almost a full two weeks after the disaster caused by Hurricane Helene, let's be very clear here, Harris and Biden's response to Hurricane Helene, to this devastating hurricane, has been the absolute worst in American history.

But now we're on the verge of an election, a rare sighting. Today, Kamala Harris actually attended a hurricane briefing, but it did not exactly go well for Kamala. She stumbled and stammered over her words while trying so hard to sound so well-informed, which she's not. At one point, she even tried to talk to a staffer on a hot mic by covering her mouth like this with her hands.

…

HURRICANE MILTON: PROTECT YOUR HOME FROM LOOTING WITH THESE 4 STEPS

For almost four years, she never once called Governor DeSantis. Not one time when there was a hurricane in the state of Florida, not once. And then she tried to politicize it this week. And meanwhile, Governor DeSantis was on my radio show today. He has over 50,000 people staged to follow in right after this hurricane works its way across the state tonight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, that awkward showing by Kamala, one of many of her recent public appearance disasters after barely even talking off script for months, Harris is now suddenly participating in a flurry of interviews with her friends in the state-run media mob. Now, we have speculated since Monday that her internal polls must be atrocious.