SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris is a 'blend of incompetence' and 'Marxist radicalism'

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds Vice President Kamala Harris’ "track record" as presidential candidate, vice president and border czar on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala even got fact-checked by fake news CNN after lying about Trump's record on manufacturing jobs.

Everyone, even those who want her to win — I don't know who they are — understand that Kamala is a terrible candidate as she was a terrible and not well-liked vice president and even a worse border czar. Her track record is bad.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR 'INSPIRE US BY HELPING US TO BE INSPIRED' WORD SALAD: 'VAPIDITY UPON VAPIDITY'

Her beliefs are extreme and radical — and frankly, if implemented, dangerous. Her rambling and meaningless platitudes and bumper stickers and word salads make no sense. Kamala Harris is a danger to the entire system of governance and capitalism as we know it, a blend of incompetence and Green New Deal Marxist radicalism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign, meanwhile, makes little to no effort to clarify her true positions, or they just flat-out lie about what she really believes because providing taxpayer-funded sex-change operations for illegal immigrants or people in prison — that's not a winning message.