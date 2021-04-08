Hannity: White House mum as drug dealers, traffickers cash in on Biden's failing immigration policies

Sean Hannity doubled down on his attack against President Biden's immigration policies Thursday after Border Patrol agents in California arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member who illegally crossed into the United States.

"What exactly will it take for the Biden and Harris administration to take the issue seriously?" the "Hannity" host asked.

An agent from the San Diego sector was searching for "a group of illegal entrants" in a mountainous area around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted a half-dozen men "near the border wall," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). While processing the group at a nearby Border Patrol station, CBP added, agents discovered one of the men was "a documented MS-13 gang member."

"You have unsanitary conditions, massive overcrowding, COVID super-spreader conditions, fights breaking out and now reports of child rape, known terrorists, we have MS-13 gang members and what has been the response? Absolutely nothing," Hannity asserted.

BORDER PATROL RESCUES 2 ABANDONED CHILDREN AT US-MEXICO BORDER, LATEST IN SPATE OF INCIDENTS

"There is silence from the White House, silence from Joe, Kamala, Chuck, Nancy, the media mob, Democrats in general."

The primetime host accused the media of protecting socialist Democrats over "protecting these kids and protecting our country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Biden administration is cramming migrants into cages where they are now being abused in large numbers and remember," Hannity said, calling the crisis "a catastrophe of Joe Biden’s own making. He told the migrants to come.

"He provided incentives for them to come, held out amnesty as a reward and he was totally unprepared when they did come. And he’s now closed his eyes and his ears to any of the problems he has now caused ... What does that mean? That's a field day for drug dealers and traffickers and human traffickers. They're cashing in, and all thanks to Joe Biden's failed policies, and that is a simple truth."