SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are desperate to demonize, slander, smear, besmirch any Republican at all costs

Hannity highlights how Democrats are more desperate than ever

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff

Sean Hannity discussed how Americans in record numbers are rejecting radical Democratic policies and how Democrats are growing desperate as the midterms approach on "Hannity."

Sean Hannity: Democrats are more desperate than ever to distract from Joe Biden Video

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are more desperate. 43 days away from this election than ever to distract from Joe Biden's failures as their midterm warning signs, they are flashing brighter and brighter hour after hour. Americans of all walks of life, they are increasingly rejecting the destructive Democratic Socialist agenda. 

Americans are rejecting their radical open borders ideology. They are rejecting their extreme green-new-deal socialism, their false utopia, their climate alarmist, religious cult, and all that that agenda entails. Americans in record numbers are rejecting this defund, dismantle, no cash bail that they've adopted. The coddling of criminals, it's a disaster. Americans are rejecting their student loan bailout. They're rejecting their reckless spending and out of control. 41-year high inflation lunacy all preventable. 

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure spending at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Pittsburgh.

They are rejecting their never-ending obsession with all things January six and Donald Trump and the politics of personal destruction. And that is the reason why tonight Democrats are desperate to demonize, slander, smear, besmirch any Republican at all costs and try and hide their own extremism.  

